Man charged in shooting at Metro bus stop in Des Moines

King County prosecutors have charged a man in a shooting that resulted in two men being injured at a Metro bus stop early Monday in Des Moines.

Shawn Antoine Austin has been charged with first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Des Moines police said they were called to the area of Pacific Highway South and South Kent-Des Moines Road at around 4:43 a.m. for a report of a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in both arms. That victim had first rang a nearby resident’s doorbell and asked for help, according to court records.

The man told police he could identify the shooter before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Another man had been grazed by a bullet. The victim was hit while sleeping on the bus, but he did not witness the shooting.

Court documents state he awoke after “hearing gunshots and feeling pain, believing he had just been shot.”

The man was treated at the scene and released.

Police determined that the shooting occurred after the shooter had stepped off the bus.

Des Moines police said the shooter walked away from the scene after shots were fired.

Investigators said they found three 9 mm shell casings near the rear doors of the bus.

Thirteen hours after the shooting, Kent and Des Moines police officers were called to the intersection of Pacific Highway South and South 272nd Street for a man flashing a gun, according to court documents.

Multiple people called 911 and gave a similar description of the man with the gun. The man had boarded a Metro bus which was stopped.

When police arrived, a Kent officer saw a handgun that was thrown from the rear bus doors, but did not see who had thrown it, court records state.

However, police arrested a man that matched the description that was provided by multiple 911 callers.

That man was identified as Austin, who two Des Moines officers “immediately recognized” as the suspected shooter from the earlier shooting.

Story continues

Police said they recovered a gun that was loaded with 9-mm caliber cartridges and determined it had been reported stolen.

Austin, a felon, is scheduled to appear in court on April 14 to enter his plea after he failed to make his initial court appearance.

Prosecutors are asking bail to be set at $500,000.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP



