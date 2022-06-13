Man charged in shooting at Nashua restaurant

Jun. 13—A Nashua man is facing assault charges after a shooting at a Gate City restaurant around 1 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

Nashua police responded to Casa Vieja Mexican Grill at 96 Main St. after receiving a report of a person shot.

According to police, officers encountered a "chaotic scene" upon arrival and found an adult male with a single gunshot wound, who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Andrew Lennartson, 25, of Nashua, was arrested on charges of first degree assault. Once in custody, he was additionally charged with two counts of attempted first degree assault, special felony, reckless conduct, and felonious use of firearms.

Lennartson was held without bail pending arraignment at Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday.