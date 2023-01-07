Man charged in shooting near Springfield's Holiday in the City celebration

Jan. 6—Six weeks after shots were fired near the Holiday in the City kickoff event, Springfield police announced charges against a man.

One person was injured in the shooting, which happened about 8 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Mark Anthony Hall, 32, was arrested by Springfield police Friday morning and faces charges of felonious assault and other weapons charges.

"We would like... to thank the community and the public for their assistance with this investigation," said Springfield police chief Allison Elliott during a news conference on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call of a man shot near the CoHatch building at 101 S. Fountain Ave. Two officers found a man who had a gunshot wound to his upper right arm, according to a Springfield Police Division incident report.

The man told police he saw a black SUV pull up near a crowd of people near the CoHatch building, and he heard a group of 10 or more people arguing. The people in the SUV exited the vehicle to confront the group in the street, and one man wearing a black hoodie and mask pointed a gun into the air and fired one round.

A man who was helping the victim when police arrived told officers that he was walking to his car, parked behind the library, when he heard four gunshots. He began to walk toward the gunfire when he saw the victim running across the parking lot.

"Help! Someone call the police! I've been shot," the victim screamed, according to the incident report.

The man was treated for his injuries at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Crime scene tape blocked off an area of downtown Springfield on Fountain Avenue near the Esplanade for about an hour near the Holiday in the City events that night.

Most Holiday in the City festivities — the grand illumination, arrival of Santa Claus — were over by that time, and streets closed had just reopened, but people still were in the area to see the lights and visit businesses that had extended hours.

Officers found several spent casings at the scene, as well as a black mask, a lanyard with keys and a tan hat and mask, the incident report showed.