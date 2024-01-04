Man charged in shooting now accused of stalking women

Christopher Lee Randolph is now jailed on a $500,000 secured bond on a charge that he stalked a woman while awaiting trial in a case where he was accused of shooting someone.

A man released from jail after reportedly shooting someone has been arrested again and is this time accused of stalking a woman he encountered in a hospital emergency room.

Christopher Lee Randolph, 24, was arrested Wednesday after a woman reported that he followed her home. He was charged with stalking, a misdemeanor.

Followed

According to a request for a protective order, the woman wrote that she first encountered Randolph at CaroMont Regional Medical Center's Belmont location on Nov. 13, where he sat in the hallway outside her room.

On Dec. 4, she called 911 because she noticed Randolph following her while she was taking her children to school.

"He saw me at a gas station where I was getting gas. The police checked the video, and at the gas station, he did pull in behind me, but he never got gas, just followed me after I left," she wrote. "He followed me home after dropping the kids at school. He approached my vehicle while in the driveway. He asked if I remembered him and then said he saw me and my kids at CaroMont."

Randolph went on to tell the woman she was "very pretty" and that he wanted to know her better.

"I told him I was married, and I was not interested. He looked around and then said, 'So we can't be friends?'" she wrote.

She told him it wasn't a good idea and then left her home, but he followed her around Belmont for 15 to 20 minutes, she wrote. She drove to the Mount Holly Police Department.

Randolph was wearing an ankle monitor because he was arrested May 27 and accused of shooting a coworker in Charlotte, who was injured but not killed, according to prosecutors.

"It happened at his workplace. According to witnesses, he and a male coworker of some sort got into a disagreement in the parking lot," said Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Hamlin. "He shot at this male coworker in the shoulder area," and the coworker fell to the ground.

Christopher Lee Randolph, who is accused of stalking a woman, is a suspect in similar incidents in the Charlotte area, according to a prosecutor.

In Charlotte, he was charged then with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted first-degree murder. His bond was set at $250,000.

He was released from jail on Aug. 8, according to jail records.

Hamlin said that while the situations are different, Randolph is a suspect in other, similar incidents of stalking in the Charlotte area. Judge John Greenlee set Randolph's bond at $500,000, finding that he is a danger to the community.

Other incidents

One Gaston County woman, Kassandra Mattingly, said that she encountered Randolph at Tuckaseege Park in Mount Holly on Oct. 25, and he began following her.

"I was on a walk with my daughter and my dog. That was our kind of regular, every day thing. We walked the greenway. After we walked to Tuckaseege, we were looping back around, and I passed a young man on the greenway," she said. "And I gave him a smile, because that's just kind of how I greet people, and then all of a sudden, I sensed that somebody had turned around and was following me, and I looked over my shoulder and I saw the young man had then turned around and was following me."

She said she felt weird, "but kind of thought it was in my head, like this doesn't happen to regular people," she added.

She stopped to feed her 10-month-old daughter, and Randolph approached. Her dog got in between Randolph and Mattingly and barked at him, keeping him back, she said in an interview.

He asked her where she was headed and where she parked, she said, growing more uncomfortable and continuing to walk.

Kassandra Mattingly and her husband, John, said that Kassandra's encounter with a man that followed her at Tuckaseege Park left her shaken.

"And then I immediately put on my headphones and called a friend, and I was like, 'I'm pretty sure that this man is following me on the greenway,'" she said.

There weren't many other people on the greenway, but she spotted a couple ahead of her and she speeded up. As she walked, she noticed that Randolph had his phone out and appeared to be recording her.

"He was so close, it was like, if I looked over my shoulder at one point, he was probably five to 10 feet behind me. Like I could spit and hit him," she said.

Mattingly caught up to the couple and mouthed, "Help!"

"And they immediately took me in. I just started walking with them. They asked me my name and just were being really nice and accepting me into their group," she said. "Shortly after that, I decided I would kind of cut right in front of the couple so they were in between me and the man. He was continuing to follow us."

Randolph called out to her, asking if they were together, and the man from the couple turned around and said she was with them, she told The Gazette.

"And then he yelled at us that we should have made it more obvious," she said.

Mattingly's husband, John, said the fact that Randolph seemed concerned about whether or not Kassandra was alone is the fact that makes him the most uncomfortable.

"That's the most disturbing part of the whole thing," he said.

Mattingly called the police. They met her at the Mount Holly municipal building, but police were unable to find Randolph, who apparently had left the area, she said.

"It definitely shook us. This was a safe space, a place that I went every day with my daughter. It's always been good for my mental health to be out in nature and go on walks," she said. "I just feel like this guy really stole that from us."

Bonita Lillie said that she was with her husband, John, on the Tuckaseege greenway when she encountered Mattingly on the trail, who told her Randolph was following her. Since helping Mattingly, Lillie said she's encountered Randolph at the park and seen him follow other women.

In one instance, she captured a video of him, which she shared with the police and used to create posters warning women about him. She handed the posters out at Tuckaseege Park and put them in the bathroom there.

"I think it was the last lady that we encountered, she took the flier and posted it to the Mount Holly Facebook group. And once it got posted there a lot of people started responding in the comments about you know, 'This is the guy who followed me at the gas station,'" Lillie said. "I didn't know what his criminal history was until people started posting things on that Facebook post."

I just felt like I needed to persist in this because someone was going to get hurt if this guy continued," she added.

A spokesperson for the city of Mount Holly said that Randolph was not charged in any of the alleged incidents at the park.

