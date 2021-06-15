Man charged in shooting over the head of FBI agent

Jun. 15—Toledo police Tuesday identified Shasta Burton as the man who surrendered Monday after firing a single shot over the head of an FBI agent who was assisting in serving a search warrant in central Toledo, police said.

Mr. Burton, 41, of 2100 block of Auburn Avenue, was arrested, charged with a felonious assault with a weapon or ordnance and with a discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, He was being held Tuesday in lieu of a $270,000 bond in the Lucas County jail pending a hearing Wednesday at Toledo Municipal Court.

"On June 14th, at about 1 p.m. the defendant exited his residence and fired one round across Auburn Avenue from an SKS rifle at an FBI agent ... as [he] was sitting in his unmarked police vehicle," according to an affidavit filed with the court Monday.

Police said their SWAT team was at the scene at the time, about to assist in the execution of an Oregon-police search warrant at a nearby residence, with an FBI agent, who was also assisting at the scene, was parked on Auburn, just south of Bancroft.

The agent, who was wearing a tactical vest, was still in the car, when Mr. Burton "emerged from the porch" of a residence in the 2100 block of Auburn and used a semiautomatic rifle to fire a shot at the agent, according to police.

The agent then activated the lights on his police vehicle, identified himself, and took cover behind the vehicle as he ordered Burton to the ground. The agent did not fire his weapon, police said in a news release.

Police said Mr. Burton did not comply, at which time his live-in fiancee, April Barringer, allegedly came out of the residence with a phone to record the incident. She also refused the agent's commands and at one point made movements toward the rifle, which Mr. Burton had dropped on the front porch, according to police.

Ms. Barringer, 39, was also arrested for her role in the incident, police said. She was charged with obstructing official business, and also booked in the jail, where she was held Tuesday in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing June 24.

"On June 14, the defendant repeatedly refused FBI commands as the defendant's fiance had just fired one round... at an FBI agent... The defendant repeatedly ignored [the agent's] commands and walked toward the weapon as [the agent] was attempting to secure the defendant who [had] fired the weapon," her affidavit said.

The pair were eventually taken into custody by other law-enforcement agents at the scene.

Police said they later obtained and executed a search warrant at the Auburn address, seizing 20 marijuana plants and three firearms, along with the rifle.