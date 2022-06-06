Man charged with shooting phone buyer for using counterfeit cash

Jun. 6—A Waterbury man is free on $250,000 bond after admitting that he shot a Manchester man in East Hartford, wounding him in two places, because, he says, the victim used counterfeit money to pay for a smartphone, according to East Hartford police.

SHOOTING

DEFENDANT: Axel Rivera-Perez, 26, of Waterbury.

CHARGES: First-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree breach of peace.

STATUS: Free on $250,000 bond; next due June 14 in Hartford Superior Court.

Axel Rivera-Perez, 26, is charged with first-degree assault, which carries up to 20 years in prison, and three misdemeanors, court records show.

After receiving reports of shots fired around 10:23 a.m. Dec. 22, police found the shooting victim lying on the sidewalk on the north side of Smith Drive, according to a report by East Hartford police Officer Jason Hawley.

The victim, who was conscious and alert, said he was shot in the right arm and left leg, the officer reported.

The victim said he had no idea who the shooter was and couldn't describe him or the car he was in, according to the officer.

Detective Paul J. Sulzicki reported that he got additional information on the incident from a neighborhood witness and from surveillance video, which included an audio recording.

He reported the following, based on the recording:

The victim was running east on Smith Drive and threw away what appeared to be a cellphone as gunfire erupted. The shooter ran toward the phone and told the victim to "apologize," to which the victim replied, "The phone is right there."

Holding a gun in his left hand, the shooter said, "Bro, don't play like that. My girl's right there."

At that point, the victim apologized, and the shooter, yelled again, "Don't play like that, bro." The shooter walked back toward his vehicle as the victim yelled out in pain.

Using the video, which had a partial license-plate number, police traced the car to a Waterbury address.

Rivera, as the defendant is commonly known, came to the door and promptly admitted having shot someone in East Hartford that day while trying to sell a cellphone, the detective reported.

He said he interviewed Rivera's girlfriend, who said she agreed to accompany Rivera on the trip to sell the phone, bringing along their 2-year-old daughter. She said the buyer handed Rivera an envelope of money, and she handed him the cellphone. She said the buyer backed away, pulling on his body near his waistband, which caused her to fear he was about to pull out a weapon.

She said Rivera was feeling the money and looking at it, then yelled that it was fake. As the buyer ran away, she said, Rivera got out of the car, and she heard about five gunshots.

She said she saw the buyer throw away the phone, then fall to the ground before Rivera put the gun back on his hip, picked up the phone, and said, "Let's go."

On the ride home, the girlfriend said, Rivera told her he didn't want to use the weapon and asked if she was OK. She said they didn't talk further because she was in shock.

Rivera estimated during a separate interview that he fired eight times but said he intended only to scare the victim, not shoot him, the detective reported.

Police seized the gun, cellphone, and counterfeit money, the detective reported.

Online state court records don't show charges against the shooting victim related to using counterfeit money in the transaction.

