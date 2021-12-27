Man charged with shooting Posey County deputy dies in hospital

A former law enforcement officer accused of shooting Posey County Sheriff's Deputy Bryan Hicks has died at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.

Paul Wiltshire, 70, had been in custody in Warrick County Jail for allegedly shooting Hicks in the head during a police standoff at Wiltshire's residence in New Harmony, Indiana, on Sept. 18. Wiltshire, a former town marshal and reserve deputy, received multiple gunshot wounds in the incident.

According to Posey County Coroner Sarah Seaton, Wiltshire died Monday morning of natural causes stemming from a bout of COVID-19. He'd been at Deaconess with the illness since Dec. 17.

