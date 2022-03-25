Man charged with shooting stepfather

Mar. 24—An Odessa man who accused his stepfather of pointing a gun at him found himself being arrested instead when his stepfather landed in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.

According to an Odessa police report, officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Hinkle Street shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday about a subject with a gun.

Robbie Washburn, 31, told an officer his stepfather pointed a gun at him, he pushed him away and the stepfather fired two shots into the ceiling. He said his stepfather grabbed the shell casings and fled.

The officer found two bullet holes in the ceiling, but he also saw other bullet holes in the door frame and door of a living room closet, inside the closet and in the door of a hallway closet, the report said.

The officer found the stepfather at Medical Center Hospital and he told him Washburn had punched him in the face, knocked him to the ground and seized his Taurus revolver from his holster. According to the report, the stepfather said Washburn fired five shots into the air before putting the gun to his head and firing a shot. The bullet hit his neck instead.

Washburn's sister told police her brother confessed to shooting their stepfather, the report said.

The officer saw a gunshot wound on the back of the stepfather's neck and redness and swelling on his face, according to the report.

Washburn was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with physical evidence because officers were unable to find the shell casings, the report stated. Both crimes are felonies.