STEVENS POINT − A 40-year-old man who was shot by police April 7 pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts attempted homicide.

Nicholas E. Meyer, who has no address listed, also pleaded not guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety. During a hearing Monday afternoon, Meyer waved his right to a preliminary hearing before entering the not guilty pleas. During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors must show there is enough information to prove a crime probably happened and the defendant probably did it.

Portage County Circuit Judge Patricia Baker found that there was enough evidence in the case for it to move forward.

According to the criminal complaint, at 3:05 a.m. April 7, a caller reported a suspicious person outside a home in the 900 block of Fifth Avenue in Stevens Point.

Stevens Point officers responded to the home and saw a man later identified as Meyer outside a home just north of the one the call had come from, according to the complaint. An officer saw Meyer enter a detached garage carrying what looked like a rifle case. Two officers took cover nearby and identified themselves as police officers. One officer repeatedly asked Meyer to come out of the garage, according to the complaint.

At about 3:20 a.m., the two officers saw Meyer appear in the service doorway of the garage and fire multiple shots toward the officers, according to the complaint. The officers returned fire and Meyer went back inside the garage.

Meyer eventually gave himself up and he was taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital to get treated for a single gunshot wound to his torso, according to the complaint. The Portage County District Attorney's Office decided not to charge the two officers after an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation special agents.

A next court appearance was not available Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Man charged with shooting at Stevens Point officers pleads not guilty