Man charged with shooting teen amid birthday party melee in St. Paul

A second alleged gunman has been charged in a February shooting that wounded a teen amid a melee involving dozens of people at a birthday party in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood.

Charlie Pryor Jr., 18, of St. Paul, faces charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Feb. 5 shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy at a rental hall along Snelling Avenue.

Pryor’s cousin, a 15-year-old boy, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. His disposition, the juvenile court equivalent of sentencing, is scheduled for June 22.

Pryor, who was arrested May 26, made an initial court appearance in Ramsey County District Court on Tuesday. He remained jailed Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bail.

According to Friday’s criminal complaint against Pryor, multiple 911 calls were made around 9:45 p.m. concerning gunshots at the rental hall at 570 Snelling Ave. Responding officers encountered a chaotic scene, with many young people both outside and inside the hall.

Police said some were fighting outside and the crowd inside was confrontational with officers. They found the shooting victim in the hall with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital.

Officers found bullet holes in the front door of the hall and shattered windows. They recovered 14 bullet casings that had been fired from at least two guns.

The boy, once he was able to talk with officers, said several people were stopped from entering the hall. He said he then heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg.

Officers spoke with the owner of the business owner who told them the hall had been rented for a 16-year-old girl’s birthday party. He said that security at the party had turned away about 10 teens for carrying guns. He said one of them became particularly upset, but eventually calmed down.

A second teen escalated the situation, according to the business owner. He said security brought them both outside and then shooting began almost immediately, according to the complaint.

Multiple witnesses identified one of the shooters as “CJ” and have police his Facebook page. “CJ” was identified as Pryor and his companion as his 15-year old cousin, who is identified in the criminal complaint by his initials, KKP, according to the complaint.

In photo lineups, the business owner identified Pryor and his cousin as shooters, according to the complaint.

Surveillance video shows Pryor and KKP inside the hall and being upset before the business owner and others push them outside. KKP then fires multiple shots into the business, while Pryor yells, raises a gun, backs out of the frame and “apparently” fires a shot, the complaint read.

Two puffs of glass blew out of the hall, a possible indication that someone was shooting back out, the complaint states. As Pryor and KKP run away, Pryor turns back and appears to fire at least one round, possibly two, into the hall. Between 30 and 40 people were on the main level at the time, with many more in the basement.

KKP was arrested in mid-March. In an interview with police, he initially denied knowing anything about the shooting, before saying he had been at the party with Pryor. He said that he had been high on marijuana and alcohol.

When shown photos of himself shooting, KKP said, “I don’t know if I was shooting to just get people off me or I was shooting at a specific person,” the complaint read. He denied bringing a gun to the party and said he did not remember how he had ended up with one.

Pryor, in an interview with police after his arrest, said he did not recall anything about the shooting and that he “blacks out frequently,” the complaint read.

