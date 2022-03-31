Man charged with shooting teen with pellet gun back in jail

A man sentenced to probation on an injury to a child charge now faces prison time for probation violations.

Buford Whisenant

Buford Junior Whisenant was held in the Wichita County Jail without bond Thursday related to an incident that occurred in January 2016.

According to court documents, a Motion to Revoke his probation was filed when he failed to comply with the terms.

According to a previous Times Record News report, Whisenant was sentenced to three years of probation for injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury.

Probable cause affidavits revealed that on Jan. 29, 2016, Wichita Falls Police went to Kirby Junior High School to check on a 14-year-old boy.

The teenager told officers Whisenant and Jennifer Lynn Nash forced him to stand and focus on a piece of gray duct tape on a bathroom door while holding cans of peas and moving his arms up and down. When he looked away from the tape, Whisenant shot him with a pellet gun.

The boy was then required to do air squats. When his legs locked up from fatigue, Whisenant shot him again, forced him to do push-ups and beat him with a bar of soap in a pillowcase.

Officers found injuries consistent with the attack the youth described.

Whisenant faces two to 10 years in prison. Nash was sentenced to two years of probation on a reduced charge of reckless injury to a child.

