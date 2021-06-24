Man charged in shooting of trooper

Jun. 24—State police said Thursday a man has been charged with shooting a state Trooper.

According to a media release, Scott A. Mawhiney, 44, of Deposit, was arraigned Thursday morning at Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing on the felony charge of first-degree attempted murder. Mawhiney was remanded to the Broome County Jail with no bail.

The village of Deposit straddles the border between Broome and Delaware Counties,

The release said Trooper Ryan Thorp, who is stationed at Deposit, sustained injuries to his arm. He was transported by ambulance to Wilson Medical Center, where he underwent surgery overnight hours and was listed in stable condition.

Thorp has been a member of the State Police for three years, the release said.

Troopers said their investigation is continuing.