Man charged in shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

A 33-year-old man was arrested after a Thursday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.

Tuscaloosa police charged Hakeem Dwayne Small with first-degree assault in connection with Thursday's shooting, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Small was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at Creekside Apartments in the 3600 block of Greensboro Avenue. Officers found a man who had been shot. The victim reported that he had been shot during a verbal altercation. He was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit assumed command of the investigation and developed Small as a suspect.

Kennedy said Small was taken into custody Thursday night in Greensboro in neighboring Hale County by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

