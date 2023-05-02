Man charged with shooting two police officers being evaluated for criminal responsibility

May 1—A judge on Monday agreed to allow the Maryland Department of Health more time to evaluate whether a man accused of shooting two Frederick police officers last year was criminally responsible.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt set a date of July 24 for another hearing on the case.

An attorney representing Dominique Lamarr Lewis, 26, is seeking to have Lewis declared not criminally responsible, Maryland's version of an insanity plea.

The charges stem from a Feb. 11, 2022, incident in which two Frederick police officers, Kristen Kowalsky and Bryan Snyder, responded to the area of Waverley Drive and Key Parkway for a firearms complaint. Authorities have said the officers were trying to get Lewis to show his hands when he shot the officers, who fired back.

All three were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The two officers were released that day. Lewis was hospitalized for about a week.

The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said last year it found the officers' use of deadly force justified.

Court records show that Lewis is facing two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and use of a firearm during a violent crime and one count of firearm possession with a felony conviction.

Court records say Lewis does not have a fixed address, but authorities have previously said he is from Hampton, Va.

Assistant Public Defender John Maclean confirmed outside of the courtroom on Monday that he filed a plea to find his client, Lewis, not criminally responsible.

That plea was dated March 26, Lindsay Barnhart, a spokesperson for the state's attorney's office, wrote in an email to The Frederick News-Post.

Barnhart declined to provide further comment. "The Defendant is still being evaluated; no finding has been made yet by the Maryland Department of Health," she wrote.

Lewis' trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 11.