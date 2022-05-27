Man charged with shooting at a van

May 26—TUPELO — A Lee County man has been jailed after being accused of firing multiple shots at a vehicle outside a Tupelo apartment complex.

Tupelo police were called to the Hilldale Apartments at 320 Monument Drive around 3:45 p.m. on May 19 for a possible shooting. In addition to finding a witness who heard the shots, the responding officers found spent shell casings, bullet fragments and a van with bullet holes in it. Officers were initially unable to locate either a suspect or a victim.

Police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said no one has been located with any physical injuries.

Law enforcement officials claim the witness statement, coupled with video evidence, helped to identify Raphael Lashawn Akins, 36, of Tupelo as a suspect. He was located and interviewed almost a week later.

Following that May 25 meeting, Akins was charged with felony shooting into a vehicle. When booked into the Lee County Jail Wednesday afternoon, Akins listed a County Road 1820, Saltillo address.

During his initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $30,000. Akins was released on bond Thursday afternoon.

