Man charged in shootout at Memphis gas station, police say

A man is behind bars after an alleged shootout at a Memphis gas station.

On Aug. 9, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) took a report of an aggravated assault in the 4200 block of Riverdale Road.

A man said he saw a shootout between people in a white Infiniti SUV and a black Nissan Xterra while he was at a gas station, according to an affidavit.

The man was standing next to his vehicle when the back windshield was shot out, police said. The damage is estimated at $400.

The man said he took cover to avoid being hit by the gunfire.

A witness who was working security nearby said he saw a man standing up out of the sunroof of the Infiniti returning fire at a man on the passenger side of the Nissan.

According to the affidavit, the witness told everyone inside the store to get on the floor and take cover.

Surveillance from the gas station and the 4100 block of Riverdale showed a man in a hoodie and dark-colored in the passenger side of the Infiniti, which had a drive-out tag.

The man walked into the store and pulled a gun from his waistband area, police said.

The same man was seen on surveillance entering the driver’s side of the Infiniti before the vehicle traveled south on Raines Road, firing shots while following the Nissan.

Darrius Caston was identified as the man driving the Infiniti, according to the affidavit.

Caston is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism $1,000 or less, records show.

