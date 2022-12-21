Man charged after shots fired into apartment with kids inside, records show

A man was arrested after people he was with fired shots into an apartment with multiple adults and kids inside.

On Dec. 17, a woman reported that Courtney Morgan, 32, and three other suspects came to her apartment and knocked on the door.

When her friend opened the door, Morgan and the others came inside.

The other three suspects were armed with two pistols and a shotgun, according to an affidavit.

The person with the shotgun asked where the woman’s brother and cousin were.

The brother and cousin had allegedly beaten Morgan up the night before for hitting their mother, according to police.

When the woman said they weren’t there, the suspects began shooting into the apartment, records show.

The woman’s two kids were in a backroom when the shots rang out.

All four suspects ran away.

The woman identified Morgan in a photo lineup two days later, records show.

The next day, Morgan admitted to going over to the woman’s house and said two people he was with fired shots, according to police.

He’s charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: