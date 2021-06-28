Man is charged after shots are fired at Scarborough house Monday morning

Jun. 28—A Portland man was arrested Monday on suspicion of firing several gunshots at a house in Scarborough in the early-morning hours.

Shane Fors, 23, is charged with domestic violence criminal threatening and reckless conduct with a firearm — both Class C felonies — and with criminal mischief, a midemeanor.

Scarborough police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to a house on Stoneridge Drive, off Route 77, after residents reported that several gunshots had been deliberately fired. No one was injured.

Officers responded and spent several hours Monday at the scene gathering evidence and later arrested Fors. He was taken to Cumberland County Jail.

