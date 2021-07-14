Man charged after shots fired, standoff in Virginia

Jul. 14—A Virginia man allegedly fired shots in a residential area of Virginia on Saturday afternoon before engaging in a three-hour standoff with police.

Destry Rock Lusti, 39, was charged Tuesday with a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.

According to a criminal complaint:

Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1200 block of North Fifth Avenue at 4:18 p.m. Witnesses stated they saw a black Land Rover Range Rover going north on Fifth, heard back-to-back gunshots and then saw the vehicle pull into a driveway at 516 11th St. N. A man got out of the car and "went inside the residence at a fast pace."

When officers arrived, they saw Lusti leave the house and walk toward the Range Rover. Police gave the defendant commands to show his hands, but Lusti yelled "no" and ran back into the residence.

After approximately three hours, negotiators from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office were able to convince Lusti to exit the house and be taken into custody without incident. Eveleth and Gilbert police also assisted in setting up a perimeter around the scene.

Officers searched the Range Rover, finding a spent 9-mm casing on the driver's seat and 10 rounds of ammunition in the center console. They then found a handgun and additional ammunition under the mattress in Lusti's bedroom. A matching 9-mm casing also was located on Fifth Avenue.

No injuries were reported, and the complaint does not reveal any intent for Lusti's alleged actions. He appears to have only one conviction for impaired driving on his record.

Lusti was granted release from jail after making an initial appearance in State District Court. His next appearance is set for July 26.