Man charged after showing firefighters gun

Jun. 29—LAWRENCE — A local man firefighters were assisting this weekend was arrested for illegally carrying a firearm, police said.

Gabriel Garcia, 20, of 7 Providence St., Lawrence, was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm with a defaced serial number and carrying a firearm without a license after the 6:32 a.m. incident Saturday.

Firefighters at the Engine 8 firehouse at 298 Ames St. came to Garcia's aid after he was seen running up Providence Street, according to a report.

The firefighters asked him if he was all right and Garcia said he "was hungry and thirsty," police said.

So the firefighters brought Garcia into the Engine 8 firehouse and gave him food and water, according to police.

But while he was at the firehouse, Garcia "said he did not want to hurt anyone." After the firefighters asked him to elaborate, Garcia pulled a handgun from his crotch area. Firefighters called police.

Police said the firearm was not loaded or equipped with a magazine.

