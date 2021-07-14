Man charged with sixth-offense intoxicated driving after town of Fulton stop

Jul. 13—JANESVILLE — A Madison man was charged with sixth-offense intoxicated driving Tuesday in Rock County Court.

Michael L. Fleming Sr., 50, was arrested sometime after 6:16 p.m. Saturday, July 10, on Highway 51 at County M in the town of Fulton after someone called 911 to report a pickup truck that had backed into a fence on West County M.

Fleming was previously convicted of intoxicated driving in 1989, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2018, according to the criminal complaint.

In court Tuesday, Fleming was held on a $250 cash bond and ordered not to drive and to maintain absolute sobriety while his case is pending.

A preliminary hearing was set for July 26.