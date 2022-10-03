Man charged in slashing death of Millbury man

A 34-year-old man is held without bail as he faces charges in the slashing death of a Millbury man over the weekend.

Kevin Donnellan is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a family or household member, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the death of Ryan Anderson.

Authorities say at 3:18 Saturday afternoon Kevin Donnellan called 911 from the backyard of the house at 303 Millbury Avenue, telling them that Ryan Anderson was inside the house, dead.

A prosecutor said Ryan was Kevin’s boyfriend.

Ryan’s lifeless body was found in the basement.

According to a prosecutor Kevin told police he last saw Ryan six hours before when they were fighting

Kevin allegedly told police they would find a knife downstairs on a bed.

“The defendant admitted he had a fight with the victim and that the victim’s neck had been slashed. He also indicated he was in need of medical assistance due to self inflicted wounds,” prosecutor Tiffany Scanlon said in court.

At his arraignment at Worcester District Court, Kevin Donnellan was allowed to stand in a hallway, out of view of our camera.

“I’m still shocked, I never thought it would happen,” said Jeremy Johnson of Auburn.

He lives across the street from Kevin’s mother’s house and he said he saw no hint of any trouble when he recently saw Kevin and Ryan together.

“They seemed fine the other day. Nothing seemed wrong at all, it’s kind of shocking,” Johnson said.

Back in Millbury, a friend of Ryan’s tells us, she can’t believe Ryan is gone.

“(He was) amazing. Musical. Beautiful. In every way. That was him,” said Madison Adams.

According to a court document, police say they recovered a text message that Ryan allegedly sent to someone else.

And in that message the Ryan allegedly said he was afraid for his safety and he was concerned the Kevin might kill him.

Kevin Donnellan is held without bail. He is due back in court November 16th.

