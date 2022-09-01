Man charged with slashing dozens of tires released pending mental health evaluation

Sep. 1—HAVERHILL — Police have charged a Bradford man with vandalizing 30 vehicles in his neighborhood by slashing or stabbing their tires, but the total could reach as high as 46 vehicles as the investigation continues.

Michael McLaughlin, 31, of 3 South Lincoln St., Apt. 3, was arraigned Aug. 22 in Haverhill District Court on 30 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

Judge Cesar Archilla set bail at $500, which McLaughlin posted, and ordered him to return to court Thursday, Aug. 25, where he underwent a Section 15a mental health evaluation. According to court officials, that mental health evaluation was continued to Sept. 13, when a court physician is expected to state recommendations for conditions of release.

McLaughlin is represented by defense lawyer Lee Graham.

Police said McLaughlin vandalized a number of vehicles in his neighborhood on the morning of Aug. 13, including sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks. Additional reports were received at later dates and police estimate McLaughlin may have vandalized as many as 46 vehicles.

Officer Penny Portalla noted in her report that on the morning of Aug. 13, beginning at 7:29 a.m., police dispatch began receiving reports of a man slashing or stabbing vehicle tires in the area of Bradford Avenue, South Elm Street and Abbott Street.

Police saturated the area with officers in cruisers but were unable to locate a suspect. A witness told police that she was out walking her dog when she saw a man stab the left front tire of her neighbor's truck, then stabbed the left front tire of a relative's vehicle. She described the man as having a short beard or goatee, and that he was of medium height with a thin build, dressed in a white shirt and dark pants and wearing eyeglasses.

Police learned that dozens of vehicle tires had been slashed and that the damages were estimated to be in excess of $5,000.

One of the victims provided police with a video surveillance recording of the suspect, which provided investigators with a better description including that the suspect was dressed in a black hat and tan shoes with black soles and black eyeglasses, and that his hair was pulled back in a ponytail/bun, the report said.

Police said their investigation into the vandalism continued and that on Aug. 20 at 11:19 p.m., Sgt. Michael Shinners and Officer Anthony Madden were parked on the corner of South Prospect and South Elm streets in an unmarked cruiser when they saw a man fitting the description of the suspect walking toward their vehicle.

According to the report, Shinners followed the man on foot to see if he was vandalizing any vehicles, while Madden continued on ahead and parked at the corner of South Lincoln and South Pleasant streets. Shinners pat frisked the man, who was later identified as McLaughlin, but did not find any weapons. McLaughlin asked Shinners if police "just stop anybody," the report said.

Although McLaughlin was initially unwilling to provide police with his name, he eventually cooperated with the officers, the report said.

Police arrested McLaughlin and transported him to the police station for booking. During a search of McLaughlin, police found a small piece of paper containing a "to-do" list of sorts, with the words "see neighborhood cars" written on it, according to the police report.