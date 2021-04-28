Man charged in slaying during robbery in ABQ

Apr. 28—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives caught a man who they say shot a woman in the head and pushed her out of a vehicle during a robbery in January in Northwest Albuquerque.

Jaylen Quinones, 20, is charged with an open count of murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence in the Jan. 17 death of Johanna Montoya, 23.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Officers responded to a crash around 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of Rice NW, near Indian School and Rio Grande, and found Montoya dead on the road near her home.

Detectives learned Montoya had been shot in the head and then run over by a vehicle. She had a wad of cash in one hand and a bag of a white substance in the other.

Footage from a neighbor's security camera showed Montoya being pushed out of a car that then fled the scene.

Montoya's girlfriend told police Montoya had gone outside to meet a man she was talking to over Snapchat and detectives were able to link the Snapchat account to Quinones.

On Montoya's phone detectives found a conversation where Quinones is asking to buy cocaine off of her. During that time, Quinones sent a Snapchat to someone else implying that he was about to rob someone.

Montoya directs Quinones to her house over Snapchat and the account placed his GPS location at the scene when she was killed. After the homicide, Quinones turned off the locations to the Snapchat account.

Detectives found Quinones' car set on fire near Balloon Fiesta park two days after Montoya's death. There was blood on the inside and outside of the car, a bullet lodged in the passenger door and the tire tracks matched those at the scene.

Before his arrest, detectives tried to speak with Quinones who was "evasive" and said he would not be meeting them without an attorney.