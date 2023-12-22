Man charged in slaying of recent Collinsville High graduate who ‘got along with everybody’

The gunman alleged to have fatally shot a teenager last month in East St. Louis was charged with first-degree murder Friday.

Cornell Irving, 35, of St. Louis was arrested at his home on Thursday, according to a news release from the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office and court records.

Irving is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Trenadi Bateman on Nov. 10 in the 4000 block of State Street in East St. Louis.

Authorities haven’t announced a motive for the shooting, but a news release from Illinois State Police last month said she got into an altercation and then was struck by gunfire following that incident.

Following her death, Trenadi Bateman’s father told the Belleville News-Democrat that she was “real friendly.”

“She got along with everybody,” Dwayne Batemen said.

Trenadi Bateman’s survivors include her 4-year-old daughter.

She graduated from Collinsville High School in 2022 and worked at two fast-food restaurants, according to her obituary.

Irving was in police custody as of Friday.

A defense attorney has not yet been listed for him, according to St. Clair County court records.

“If convicted, Irving faces a potential term of imprisonment of 45 years to life in prison,” the state’s attorney’s office news release said. “Any term of imprisonment would be subject to the Illinois Truth-in-Sentencing Statute which requires him to serve every day of the term.”

Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department investigated the shooting. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department assisted in making Irving’s arrest, the news release said.

BND reporter Carolyn P. Smith contributed information for this article.