Man charged in slingshot incident

Feb. 23—South Windsor police charged an Enfield man early today, saying he used a slingshot to launch a ball bearing into vehicle that was driving on a busy street.

The man, Matthew West, 44, was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and second degree reckless endangerment.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said that a driver told police they were traveling on Route 5 near Governor's Highway, and when they stopped, a ball bearing was shot into their vehicle.

South Windsor police later learned that East Windsor Police were investigating a breach of peace incident at Walmart on Prospect Hill Road that involved West and his vehicle. Officers responded to the scene and found the slingshot and ball bearings, which matched the size of the hole in the victim's window.

West was taken into custody and was processed and released on $500 bond. He is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on March 8.

