Man charged with smashing car with ax found competent

Jan. 12—AMESBURY — A local man who police say smashed his own car with an ax last month was found competent to stand trial.

John Toomey, 39, of Friend Street was released from a psychiatric hospital Tuesday but ordered held on $1,000 bail. He faces charges of disorderly conduct and threatening to commit a crime.

Should Toomey post bail, he must have no contact with a woman involved in the case. He must also remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, receive mental health treatment and take his prescribed medication.

At a status hearing Tuesday in Newburyport District Court, Toomey's attorney, Wendy Spillane, told Judge William Martin that the incident occurred because her client stopped taking his pills.

"He is back on his medication," Spillane said.

Also during the hearing, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy submitted a witness impact statement that she said added new worrisome elements to the case. She asked Martin to impose bail.

"This wasn't an isolated incident," Kennedy said, adding that the woman reported incidents in the month prior to Toomey's arrest, including an occasion when he threatened to kick in her door.

Kennedy said the woman was concerned Toomey would retaliate because she called police and has a criminal record that did not ensure his return to court when ordered.

Spillane countered that her client has stabilized during his roughly 40 days at Bridgewater State Hospital and that $1,000 cash bail was "tantamount to no bail" due to his financial situation.

Martin said he was concerned about what he read in the police report and agreed to set bail. Toomey is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Feb. 10.

At his arraignment in early December, Toomey appeared highly agitated, repeatedly speaking over Martin as the judge said he was entering pleas of not guilty on his behalf. Toomey went on to ask Martin if he was either Judge Peter Doyle or Judge Allen Swan.

Amesbury police responded to Friend Street on Dec. 3 about 8:30 a.m. after receiving word that Toomey was threatening a neighbor and being disorderly.

Officer Craig Lesage arrived in time to see Toomey striking his maroon sport utility vehicle with a small ax. The officer ordered Toomey to drop the ax, which he did, and lay on the pavement. Toomey was arrested without incident, according to Amesbury police.

Witnesses said Toomey was screaming at neighbors, making threats and telling others they "need to watch (their) backs."

Toomey initially became agitated when a neighbor refused to give him a cigarette, according to Amesbury police.