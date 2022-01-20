Man charged with smashing items in Manchester Town Hall lobby

Jan. 20—MANCHESTER — A local man who used a baseball bat to smash display cases in Town Hall in 2017 was charged last week with repeating his acts.

Corey Robinson of 35 Lilac St., who in 2017 told police believed his life was unfolding in a television show, was accused on Jan. 13 of damaging Town Hall property with a silver and green Louisville Slugger baseball bat, police said.

The charges come almost five years to the day after his arrest in the previous incident. He received a suspended two-year sentence and two years of probation in that case, which included the condition that he stay away from Town Hall.

Robinson, 38, is facing two felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and carrying a dangerous weapon, and two misdemeanor charges. He is being held on $50,000 bond and is to appear in court on Feb. 16.

Police said they responded to Town Hall around 4:13 p.m. after receiving a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, police found Robinson with his hands in the air. He complied with officers' commands and was subsequently handcuffed, police said in a report.

A witness told police that she saw Robinson "hitting pictures off the wall," according to the report. She also said that Robinson calmly grabbed the paintings and threw them to the floor. She then pressed a lock down button and went into a vault in the Assessment and Collection office.

The paintings that Robinson damaged belonged to an art school and were for sale, police said.

Robinson gave no reason for his actions, admitting that he pulled the fire alarm during the incident, police said.

General Manager Steve Stephanou called last week's incident "a very disturbing event for everyone here and for staff involved." Stephanou said that before the attack, he received support from the Board of Directors to include money for some type of security service at Town Hall as part of the next town budget.

Mayor Jay Moran, who was at Town Hall when Robinson vandalized the building in 2017, said the town is working on a system "to keep safety in mind" and prevent a future incident.

"We are in a day and age where we have to make sure that access to the building is safe for not only the staff but the public," Moran said.

In the 2017 incident, Robinson said during a competency evaluation that he believed his life was playing out in a television show and everyone he encounters is part of the audience. A woman who said she was Robinson's roommate and friend of his family told police that Robinson believes "his delusions come from 'The Truman Show' movie."

"The Truman Show," starring Jim Carrey, is a 1998 movie is about a man whose life is a reality television show, unbeknownst to him. The woman also said Robinson believes the only way to escape the show he's in is by going to court or jail.

Austin Mirmina covers Manchester and Bolton.