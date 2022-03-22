Man charged with smearing feces on woman’s face at Bronx subway station and Brooklyn hate crime jailed after new arrest

A disturbed repeat offender released without bail after his arrests for smearing his own feces on a stranger’s face at a Bronx subway station and attacking a man wearing a yarmukle in Brooklyn has been busted again — and this time he’s being held in jail, police said Tuesday.

A judge ordered Frank Abrokwa held on $15,000 bail after he allegedly went berserk at a Washington Heights self-storage company Friday, smashing a window in a dispute with workers.

Workers at Treasure Island Self-Storage at W. 145th St. said Abrokwa, 37, had come into the business about 6:30 p.m. and began screaming at employees, demanding a refund on a unit he apparently rented there.

He smashed a glass window and ran off. A short time later, he returned as workers were cleaning up the glass.

“I want a refund!” he screamed. “I’m leaving Monday. That’s why I broke the glass.”

When Abrokwa returned again the next day, cops took him into custody, charging him with criminal mischief and harassment.

During his arraignment on Monday a Manhattan Criminal Court judge ordered Abrokwa held on $15,000 cash bail and ordered a psych exam, records show. He is being held on Rikers Island and is expected to return to court on April 11.

On Feb. 28, Abrokwa was arrested for smearing his own feces on a woman at a Bronx train station a week earlier. He was also accused of attacking a Brooklynite on Sept. 9 in Crown Heights.

No bail was set because none of the charges qualified for bail under the state’s bail reform laws.

During his arraignment for the foul smear, Abrokwa cursed at the judge and left the courthouse with a wide grin beneath his NBA baseball cap.