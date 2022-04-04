Man charged in South Side Flats shooting that left man critically injured

A man has been charged in a shooting that happened in the South Side Flats early Saturday morning.

Julyan Richards, 25, is charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

According to police, officers were flagged down for a shooting in the 2000 block of Sarah Street just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said they found a man in his mid-20s outside of Walker’s Pub, who had a gunshot wound to the upper body/shoulder area. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Richards is in the Allegheny County Jail.

