Man charged in Southern Pines shooting

Aug. 5—SOUTHERN PINES — A Pinehurst man is accused of shooting a man Tuesday in the Brookside Park Apartments, according to the Southern Pines Police Department.

Nijalon Capree Walker, 26, of Asheville Way, was arrested after officers responded at 5:49 p.m. to the reported shooting in the apartments in the 300 block of Shaw Avenue, a news release said.

When they arrived, they found a man, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound, the release said. The man was taken to an area medical center for treatment of injuries and released.

Walker is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female and discharging a firearm in the Southern Pines city limits.

Bail was set at $150,000, according to records in the Moore County Detention Center.