Man charged with spitting at Disney guard who asked for mask

FILE - IN this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, A family walks past Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opening of Walt Disney World in Florida, Mickey and Minnie are getting flashier threads and iconic structures such as Cinderella's Castle and the Tower of Terror are getting new lighting. Disney officials on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, unveiled the first details on how Disney World will celebrate its milestone anniversary.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
Associated Press
·1 min read

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man spat on a security officer at Walt Disney World after she asked him to put on a mask, according to an arrest report released Monday.

Kelly McKin, 51, of North Palm Beach, Florida, is facing a charge of battery on a uniformed security officer following the encounter last month, the arrest report said.

McKin was outside Disney's Contemporary Resort when Disney World security officer Kristen Goldstein asked him to put on a mask while he was at the property. McKin told her he would once he was inside the building. When Goldstein told him Disney's policy required masks to be worn at all times, McKin told her to leave him alone and spat on her before walking into the resort, the report said.

The security officer wasn't directly hit, but some saliva did get on her forehead, the report said.

Security cameras caught an image of McKin and a bulletin was issued for him. McKin was stopped the next day after a Disney worker recognized him, according to the report.

Under questioning by a sheriff's deputy, he denied spitting at Goldstein. He said he had talked with the security officer about the mask policy and promised to put his mask on once he entered the building, and that was the end of their interaction.

“I asked Kelly if he spat on Kristen or if he spat in the general direction of Kristen, and he replied he did not, and was adamant he did not spit on her," Orange County Sheriff's deputy Patrick Strawn wrote in the report.

McKin was told not to return to Disney World. No one on Monday answered a phone number listed for him in the arrest report.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida deputy arrested on rape warrant while in Miami for National Guard deployment

    A Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy wanted on a domestic rape charge has been arrested in South Florida — where he’d been deployed to serve in a Florida National Guard unit.

  • Two men charged with assault in attack on Capitol police officer who later died

    Officer Brian Sicknick died a day after he was attacked with what appeared to be a spray irritant at the violent Jan. 6 uprising.

  • ‘It was his time to go.’ Man pulls two ears from his pocket, arrested in Florida murder

    A scene of unspeakable violence played out in Florida over the weekend.

  • Amazon’s Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of ‘Super Discounts’ — and They’re All $10 and Under

    This under-the-radar sale section is packed with savings on AirPods cases, women’s tote bags, Easter egg chocolate, and more

  • Krispy Kreme launches a collection of St. Patrick's Day-themed doughnuts to woo customers

    Krispy Kreme St. Patrick's Day doughnuts come in four flavors as the company builds on holiday-themed food products to attract customers during the pandemic.

  • The Best Reusable Face Masks You’ll Actually Want to Wear Year-Round

    If you're concerned about the waste factor of throwing away disposable masks, these top-rated reusable masks are the way to go

  • Hip-hop’s Southside arrested at Aventura Mall. Cops say he had loaded, unlicensed guns

    Rapper and producer Southside had licenses to drive and a concealed weapons permit for the guns in his car, say police who stopped him Sunday afternoon.

  • Yo-Yo Ma Performs for Fellow COVID Vaccine Recipients After Getting His Second Dose

    Eighteen-time Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma previously told PEOPLE that his art is "not about winning, but about sharing"

  • White House would 'support' Trump vaccine effort

    "If former President Trump woke up tomorrow and wanted to be more vocal about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, certainly we'd support that," Psaki told reporters. "He may decide he should do that. If so, great," she added.

  • Haitians barricade streets to protest insecurity after gang murders of police

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitians used flaming tires, trucks and debris to barricade some of Port-au-Prince's main roads on Monday to protest the insecurity wracking the country in the wake of the deaths of police officers in a botched raid on a gang stronghold. At least four police officers were killed and eight injured on Friday in an attempted raid on the Village de Dieu slum in the capital, where kidnapping victims are often kept and which has become a no-go area in recent years, authorities said. President Jovenel Moise denounced the acts as "a declaration of war against society," called on security forces to continue working to free Village de Dieu and announced three days of national mourning.

  • Sarah Harding: 'I won't see another Christmas'

    The former Girls Aloud singer, who has cancer, reveals her prognosis in her new memoir.

  • Ramen Shop Vandalized With Racist Graffiti After Owner Criticizes Texas Governor

    A ramen shop in San Antonio was vandalized with racist graffiti after the shop's owner criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift Texas' mask mandate. Mike Nguyen, the owner of Noodle Tree, discovered phrases such as "Kung Flu," "Go Back 2 China" and “No Mask” spray-painted on his restaurant’s windows and outdoor table on Sunday afternoon, according to News4SA. Prior to this discovery, Nguyen was shown on CNN denouncing Gov. Abbott’s decision to lift Texas's mask mandate.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.

  • Most Americans who got first COVID-19 vaccine dose also got final shot - CDC

    Both vaccines, among the firsts to receive U.S. emergency use authorization, require two shots. The vaccines' high efficacy is based on trials with interval between the shots of 21 days for Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and 28 days for and Moderna Inc's vaccine. According to the analysis, about 3% of people in the United States who received the first dose of either of the vaccines did not get the second dose needed to complete vaccination, the agency said on Monday.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

  • At least two women who accused Cuomo of misbehavior said he summoned them to help navigate his iPhone

    Cuomo exhibited a pattern of hiring younger women to perform "minimal clerical duties" such as dictation, sources told the Albany Times Union.

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Moderna begins testing next-generation coronavirus vaccine

    Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing COVID-19 booster vaccine candidates targeting the variant, known as B.1.351, that first emerged in South Africa. The booster vaccine candidates, designated mRNA-1273.351, will be tested in a trial of both a variant-specific shot and a multivalent shot, according to the company's announcement.

  • A San Antonio man spoke out against Texas ending mask mandate. Then his noodle shop was vandalized with 'ugly display of hate.'

    Support is rolling in for a San Antonio man whose noodle shop was tagged with racist graffiti after he spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.