Man charged in St. Clair County double murder

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office on Monday filed charges in connection with the murders of a woman and her adult son in Cahokia Heights.

Simeon M. Moore, 32, who shared an address with the two alleged victims, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Monday. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $2 million bond.

Esther Cummings, 76, and Ronnie Cummings, 48, both of the 2700 block of Calvin Boulevard, were found shot and pronounced dead at the scene at 8:58 a.m. and 8:59 a.m. respectively, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

A person of interest was taken in custody at that time. The shooting appeared to be domestic in nature, said Francella Jackson, director of administrative operations for Cahokia Heights.

She also confirmed the arrest and charges.

Jackson thanked the local agencies that assisted in the investigation, including Dupo Police, Sauget Police, St. Clair County Coroner and Illinois State Police.

Moore is an employee of East St. Louis School District 189.