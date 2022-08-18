Man charged with St. Paul murder 15 years ago found and arrested in Florida

A St. Paul murder suspect who was charged 15 years ago and never stood trial was arrested last week in Florida.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of Tajiddin Akbar at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Akbar in 2007 with participating in a drive-by shooting on St. Paul’s West Side, and a warrant was issued for his arrest at the time.

On March 7, 2007, 20-year-old Robert Renville was fatally shot with a high-powered rifle, possibly an AK-47, while sitting in a car near Ohio and Stevens streets, according to authorities. There may have been a dozen shots fired and two other people in the car were wounded in the shooting.

Lionell Thomas, Lamont Wilson and Akbar were charged the same month as the shooting. Thomas and Wilson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder in what prosecutors say stemmed from a dispute over a $100 cocaine deal gone bad.

Police described Akbar, who was 25 at the time, as “armed and dangerous” in 2007. Now that he’s in custody in Broward County, authorities in Minnesota and Florida will work together to extradite him back to Minnesota to face trial.

“Bringing someone who commits such an egregious act in our community to account does not have an expiration date in Ramsey County,” Choi said in a statement.

