Man charged with stabbing brother-in-law in head in ‘vicious’ attack over yard work pay

BRENTWOOD — A Raymond man could face life in prison for attempted murder after prosecutors say he stabbed his brother-in-law in the head multiple times Saturday.

Adrian Demers, 38, is facing 12 charges for allegedly stabbing, punching, kicking and gauging the eyes of his brother-in-law, who police say hired him to do yard work that day at a home on South Road in Brentwood. An affidavit by Brentwood police details how Demers allegedly became enraged when his brother-in-law said he would only pay him a portion of the agreed pay because the job of raking leaves was not complete.

Police say he used his brother-in-law’s own knife, stabbing him “repeatedly.” He then allegedly stole his Glock 19 and drove to a neighbor’s property where police found him. His brother-in-law was covered in blood when police arrived, according to a police affidavit.

Adrian Demers, 38, of Raymond, is facing life in prison for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his brother-in-law in the head repeatedly with a knife.

Demers is being held without bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday in Rockingham County Superior Court, where prosecutors described him as a danger to the public. The attempted murder charge is considered a special felony under New Hampshire that carries up to life in prison, the courtroom clerk said Tuesday during the hearing.

The charges included four felonies — two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, one of theft by unauthorized taking, and one of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. The rest were misdemeanor charges of simple assault.

More: Driver in crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime students facing manslaughter, OUI charges

State prosecutor Marcia Rosenn asked Judge Lisa English to keep Demers in preventive detention without bail. She also listed numerous past convictions in her argument for keeping Demers behind bars, including simple assault, criminal threatening and receiving stolen property.

“I do believe there is as clear and convincing evidence that his release will endanger the safety of the public,” Rosenn said. “Obviously this was an incredibly vicious and violent assault and attempted murder.”

Story continues

Demers interjected multiple times during Tuesday’s hearing, appearing by video from the Rockingham County jail and muted for refusing to stop. He called out numerous times that facts in the case were not accurate and that his brother-in-law had threatened him.

“It was actually nothing compared to what he was planning to do to me,” Demers said in response to Rosenn calling his attack “vicious.”

Demers was represented by public defender Deanna Campbell, who said her office was still yet to receive key evidence such as body camera footage or audio recordings in the case. She said Demers would likely request another bail hearing once more evidence is made available to his defense.

“I suspect he will mount a very vigorous defense,” Campbell said.

Car clubs return to Hampton Beach: Police rev up response after past rowdy behavior

Police allege dispute over pay for yard work led to attack

Brentwood police officer Chris Spitalere wrote in an affidavit he was dispatched to the South Road address for a report of a man covered in blood and an offender walking around with a gun. He responded with police from Fremont, Kingston and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and was met by three men who guided him to Demers’ brother-in-law whose face, head and hands were covered in blood, he wrote.

Spitalere was told the assault took place in front of the home’s breezeway where Demers was doing yardwork. Demers was told he would be paid $200 for raking leaves around the yard, according to the affidavit. He wrote that he learned Demers did not want to finish the work that day, and so his brother-in-law said he would pay him $160 for the work completed. He said he would give him $40 more when he came back to finish.

“(The victim) stated that Demers became irate over not receiving the remaining $40,” Spitalere wrote.

Police said Demers allegedly tackled his brother-in-law from behind and began kicking him on the right side in the ribs and head. The victim went into the fetal position to block the strikes, at which point he said Demers stopped kicking him.

At that point, the victim said it felt like Demers began hitting him in the head with a brick, according to the affidavit. Police said he later learned what he felt was Demers allegedly stabbing him in the head multiple times with a knife. The victim described to police what his own pocketknife looked like, and they determined Demers allegedly used that knife after it fell out of his pocket.

The victim’s firearm, a Glock 19, according prosecutors, was in a holster inside his right waistband. Demers allegedly kept yelling at him to give him the gun while assaulting him. It eventually came loose from the waistband, and Demers allegedly picked up the gun, pointed it at his brother-in-law while it was still in the holster and said, “You’re cheating me.”

Demers then kicked the knife away, ran to his car and left with the firearm, according to the affidavit. Police say they found him at a neighbor’s home where he ran. The affidavit states Demers was taken into custody by the Raymond Police Department and New Hampshire State Police and was subsequently transported to the Rockingham County jail.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Prosecutor: Man stabbed brother-in-law in Brentwood over yard work pay