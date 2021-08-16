Man charged in stabbing death of 32-year-old man in McCully-Moiliili area

Aug. 16—A 31-year-old man was charged today with second-degree murder in the death of a 32-year-old man in the McCully-Moiliili area.

Zeke Magness was arrested 8 :44 p.m. Friday at 1926 S. King St. on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police responded to a call of an argument at 7 :21 p.m. Friday, but en route to the call, they were informed that a man had been stabbed.

The 32-year-old man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

Prosecutors charged Magness this afternoon. His bail was set at $500, 000.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office has not identified the victim.

Magness has a pending petty misdemeanor abuse of a household member case against him.