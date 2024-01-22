Man charged in stabbing after dispute over puppy, OPD says

Jarmin McLemore, 28, was arrested and charged Sunday in a stabbing in the area of Pine Street and Orange Avenue over the sale of a puppy, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police were called about a stabbing around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and discovered a person with several wounds, OPD said.

The unidentified person was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, OPD said.

McLemore was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm after police discovered the argument began over the sale of a puppy, OPD said.

OPD said this was an isolated incident.