Nov. 5—CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man remained jailed Sunday after allegedly stabbing a dog in the leg at a Baker Street home.

Malik Wimberley, 24, was charged with animal cruelty following the Friday incident. He was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center.

Cumberland Police said Wimberley was mad that dogs in the home had urinated and defecated on the floor.

Three dogs were taken into the custody of Allegany County Animal Control.