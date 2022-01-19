Man charged with stabbing at downtown Salem park five days after being released from jail

A man has been charged with stabbing a man in the back at Marion Square Park in downtown Salem five days after being released from jail.

A man has been charged with stabbing a man in the back at Marion Square Park in downtown Salem five days after being released from jail.

Salem Police responded Monday night to the park to find a man suffering from a stab wound to the back, according to Salem police spokesperson Lt. Treven Upkes. The man was taken to Salem Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police interviewed the victim and multiple witnesses leading officers to arrest a 22-year-old man the following day.

Officials say the 22-year-old man was released from the Oregon State Penitentiary in mid-December and had an existing parole violation warrant issued Dec. 22. Police arrested the man Dec. 28 on the warrant.

The man was released from the Marion County jail Jan. 12, five days before the stabbing, Upkes said.

The man faces first-degree assault and unlawful use of weapon charges.

He will be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

Virginia Barreda is the breaking news and public safety reporter for the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at 503-399-6657 or at vbarreda@statesmanjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Man released from jail charged with stabbing at downtown Salem park