Man charged after stabbing father during alteration

Jan. 20—PRINCETON — A local man is facing a malicious wounding charge after his father was stabbed and cut during an altercation.

Members of the Princeton Police Department responded Tuesday to Thorn Street home in reference to an altercation involving a knife.

Upon arrival, Patrolman B.L. Charette entered the room and observed a struggle on the ground between a witness and another man, a statement released by the Princeton Police Department said.

Charette said in his report that he also observed blood spatter throughout the home's living room area. He was able to then place the attacker in handcuffs and located the victim lying on the floor suffering from face lacerations as well as a stab wound to the chest.

"At that time the officer provided life saving measures to the victim by applying pressure to his stab wound," the police department statement said.

Mark Adam Meadows, 36, of Princeton was placed under arrest for the attack on the victim, which was his father, Maynard Meadows, Charette said.

Charette said able to locate a knife covered in blood that had been broken in the attack. The victim was then transported to Princeton Community Hospital by EMS personnel.

The stabbing remains under investigation. Mark Adam Meadows was charged with malicious wounding. He is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $30,000 cash or surety bond.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

