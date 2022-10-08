Man charged in stabbing of homeless shelter employee

Oct. 8—A staff member working at the West Side homeless shelter was stabbed allegedly by a resident on Friday morning.

Kyle Williams, 31, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the incident. He has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

It is unclear if Williams has an attorney.

The employee who was stabbed is in stable condition and expected to recover.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Albuquerque police responded around 7:15 a.m. to a reported stabbing at the Westside Emergency Housing Center in the 7400 block of Jim McDowell Road, near Double Eagle Airport. Officers found Williams with blood on his jacket, and he refused to speak with police as the victim was taken to a hospital.

A shift supervisor told police the employee came out of the shelter shouting that he had been stabbed and that "Kyle did it." The supervisor said an employee initially asked Williams and he replied, "I didn't do it."

The supervisor told police Williams said later that it was "out of self-defense." Another employee told police he saw Williams holding a knife after the stabbing and found the bloodied knife underneath Williams' bed.