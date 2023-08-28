YPSILANTI — The man charged with stabbing and killing a Howell High School graduate in early July has been scheduled for a competency hearing in October.

More: Howell grad allegedly stabbed to death for looking at suspect's girlfriend

James Lee Trussell, 19, is charged with open murder for the stabbing of Ari Clarke, 22, on July 4. Clarke died of his injuries July 5.

Washtenaw County District Court Judge Karl Barr ordered the competency hearing Aug. 24. The hearing is set for Oct. 19.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Trussell is currently being held without bond.

According to a statement from Washtenaw County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Patricia Reiser during Trussell’s arraignment July 7, Trussell allegedly stabbed Clarke because he believed Clarke was looking at his girlfriend.

— Contact reporter Tess Ware at tware@livingstondaily.com. Follow her on Twitter @tess_journalist.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Man charged with stabbing Howell grad scheduled for competency hearing