Man charged in stabbing that leaves 2 injured

Apr. 13—LIMA — A Lima man was taken into custody following an altercation Wednesday that left two persons with various injuries.

According to a statement from the Allen County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 7:30 p.m. in reference to a fight outside a residence at 360 St. Clair Ave. in Lima. Officers from the American Township Police Department were dispatched and upon their arrival quickly requested assistance from sheriff's deputies.

It was learned that an unnamed adult female suspect and Terry Green, 36, of Lima, had physically assaulted an adult male victim, also unnamed by authorities, at the residence. All three individuals are known to each other, according to the report.

The male victim and female suspect were transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of stab wounds. Both were taken to surgery.

Green was arrested and is being held in the Allen County jail on a preliminary charge of suspicion of felonious assault. The female suspect has not yet been charged.

Persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact Detective Nick Burke at 419- 993-1420 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867).