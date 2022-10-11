Man charged after stabbing at Myrtle Beach nonprofit left 1 person hospitalized

A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing at a nonprofit Friday in Myrtle Beach.

Alex Carter, 33, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to online records. He was booked at the Myrtle Beach jail.

Officers responded to the Community Kitchen on Mr. Joe White Avenue Friday when they discovered the stabbing victim with a “severe laceration,” according to an arrest warrant.

The stabbing was caught on cameras, and the suspect was observed to have on all black and carrying two gray bags, the warrant states.

Shortly after officers arrived on scene, Carter was spotted near the kitchen. After the officers’ body cameras and the the cameras from the crime scene had been reviewed, Carter was identified as the stabber, according to the report.

The victim was taken to the emergency room at a local hospital and had to undergo surgery. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The nonprofit provides free meals for people in need.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department had posted about the assault on Facebook Friday at 1:27 p.m.