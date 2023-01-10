Man charged for stabbing neighbor

Jan. 10—An Owensboro man was charged with first-degree assault in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.

Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say deputies were called to Owensboro Health at 1 a.m. Sunday to investigate a man with a "very serious stab wound" in the neck. Reports say the victim, Isaiah Fowler, couldn't be interviewed because he was being taken into surgery.

Reports say the victim's girlfriend, Amanda Calhoun, told deputies her son had returned to the home they shared with Fowler in the 5400 block of Ruiduso Loop when a man identified at Andrew C. Pierce, 26, followed him into the residence.

Reports say witnesses told deputies Pierce, who is a neighbor, came into Calhoun and Fowler's bedroom screaming and challenging Fowler to fight. Witnesses say Fowler and Pierce went outside, that Pierce punched Fowler in the face and Fowler pushed Pierce off the porch. Reports say Calhoun heard Pierce say, "I got something for you" before going back to his home.

Reports say a short time late, Pierce returned to the home with a knife, began punching Fowler in the face and then "began stabbing Fowler." Pierce then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Pierce was located later in the 600 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard. In an interview with detectives, Pierce said he had been at Fowler's home to complain of visitors parking on his property, reports say.

Pierce told detectives the last time he remembered being at Fowler's residents, Fowler punched him in the head, and that "he blacked out and does not remember anything that happened after that," reports say.

In Pierce's vehicle, investigators found bloody clothes and blood on the gear shift, reports say.

Pierce was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespass. Pierce was being held Monday in the Daviess County Detention Center on a $100,000 full-cash bond.