RICHMOND, Ind. — A man already facing an attempted murder charge in a Wayne County stabbing now stands accused of trying to run down a pedestrian with his car.

Julian Nicholas McCord, 29 — listed in court documents at addresses in both Hagerstown and Winchester — was charged Friday in Wayne Circuit Court with attempted battery with a deadly weapon, battery and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to an affidavit, a rural Hagerstown man told Wayne County sheriff's deputies on April 17 that McCord — reported to be his roommate — had struck him in the face, and then crashed his car into the accuser's "parked and unattended vehicle" before fleeing.

The man — who said he had met McCord at "an out-of-state substance abuse rehabilitation facility" — later reported that during the April 17 incident, McCord had tried to strike him with his vehicle.

Interviewed at the Wayne County jail on April 22, McCord reportedly told a deputy he had tried to strike his accuser with his vehicle, saying he was "angry and just wanted (the other man) to leave" the property, which is owned by a member of McCord's family.

McCord also allegedly admitted that at the time of the incident, he was "under the influence of a variety of illicit substances, including methamphetamine."

The attempted battery with a deadly weapon charge is a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

McCord had been arrested on April 22 after he allegedly plunged a knife in to the chest of a rural Hagerstown man at that victim's home.

In that case, McCord has been charged, also in Wayne Circuit Court, with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony with a maximum 40-year sentence.

His trial in the stabbing case is set for July 25.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Man charged in stabbing now accused of trying to strike acquaintance with car