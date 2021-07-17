Man charged in stabbing over 3 beers at Troy motel that injured 1

Jul. 16—A 68-year-old man is accused of stabbing another man at a Troy motel Thursday night after the victim reportedly demanded three beers he left in the motel room be returned, according to police.

Michael Martin is facing one count of felonious assault, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

Police responded around 11:15 p.m. to the Motel 6 on South Dorset Road and found a 48-year-old New Lebanon man stabbed in his abdomen. Officers provided aid to the victim until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital, said Troy Chief of Police Shawn McKinney.

The victim's condition was not available. No one else was injured.

Statements from witnesses and others involved indicate the victim was "beating" on the suspect's door and demanded the three beers he left in Martin's room be returned, McKinney said.

After the victim was told to leave multiple times by people inside the room, Martin reportedly emerged and stabbed him.

Martin pleaded not guilty to the charge Friday in court. He was released on personal recognizance and his next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, according to court records.