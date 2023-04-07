Man charged with stabbing Stevens Point woman and 7-year-old girl pleads guilty

STEVENS POINT - A 20-year-old man charged with stabbing a woman and her 7-year-old daughter pleaded guilty Friday in Portage County Circuit Court.

Elier D. Bravo, of Stevens Point, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. As part of a plea agreement, additional charges of two counts of mayhem, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of burglary were dismissed but will be considered at sentencing.

Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled Bravo's sentencing for July 28. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, at 1:48 a.m. Dec. 20, a 32-year-old Stevens Point woman reported her neighbor had entered her home and stabbed her with a knife. When police arrived, they found bloody footprints coming up the stairs from the basement and the woman on her bed in a basement bedroom.

The woman said she was sleeping when she woke up and saw a man standing in her bedroom, according to the complaint. She asked the man, who was dressed in black, what he was doing in her room. She said the man may have said something, but if he did, she didn't understand it.

The woman said the man began stabbing her with a knife multiple times. The woman's 7-year-old daughter woke up and sat up in the bed, and the man began stabbing her too, according to the complaint. The woman told the girl to run and struggled with the attacker, grabbing onto the blade of the knife with her hands to try and defend herself, according to the complaint. The girl was able to get out of the bed and run from the room.

The man continued to stab the woman, and they wound up on the floor, according to the complaint. At some point, the man no longer had the knife and left the room. The woman saw the knife on her floor and recognized it as one of her own.

Police could not find the girl in the home, but found a large bloodstain on the door of a neighbor's home. They found the girl, covered in blood, inside the home, according to the complaint.

Story continues

Officers found Bravo hiding in a stairwell that led outside the second home and into a backyard. He was wearing all black and covered in blood, according to the complaint.

The woman later told police she had seen Bravo at her neighbor's home, but she didn't know his name. The woman said someone had been entering her home, leaving things and going through the woman's belongings. She said she had installed video camera doorbells at the front and rear doors of her home, and she saw Bravo looking at the doorbell on one of the videos, according to the complaint.

Detectives looked at video from the doorbell cameras and saw Bravo, dressed in black and covered in blood, leaving the home at about the same time the woman called 911, according to the complaint.

More: Stevens Point police involved in shooting with person who fired at officers, according to DOJ

More: Stevens Point School Board seeks candidate to fill vacancy created by resignation

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Man charged with stabbing Stevens Point woman and girl pleads guilty