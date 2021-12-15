Man charged in stabbing of two people

Dec. 14—HIGH POINT — A man has been charged with stabbing two people at a residence in southeast High Point.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputies went to a residence in the 300 block of Ranch Drive after a report of a disturbance at 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sheriff Danny Rogers said. Deputies found two men who had been stabbed after an argument.

Both were taken to an area hospital and treated for serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Jonathan Ralph White, 44, was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, the sheriff said.

Bond was set at $10,000 secured. White was in custody Tuesday at Guilford County Jail in High Point.

The investigation remains open, the sheriff said.