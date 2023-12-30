Worcester police arrive Friday night at the Albion rooming house after a report of a stabbing.

WORCESTER - A 35-year-old local man was arrested and charged with armed assault to murder after allegedly stabbing a 43-year-old man.

Police responded to the Albion rooming house at 765 Main St. around 9:48 p.m. Friday for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a stabbing victim suffering from serious wounds, according to police.

Police rendered medical aid until the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

After speaking with witnesses and viewing surveillance footage, detectives sent out a departmentwide email with a picture of a man and a woman who might have been involved in the incident, according to police.

An officer spotted the two suspects in the area of Austin and Irving streets. Jose Rivera of Main Street, the male suspect, refused to show his hands or follow the officer’s commands. The officer waited for backup. When the suspect was pat-frisked, a knife with dried blood on it and other evidence was found linking Rivera to the stabbing, police said.

Rivera will most likely be arraigned Tuesday in Central District Court.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Man charged in stabbing at Worcester rooming house